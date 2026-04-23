AI Agents at your service

An increasing number of customers state that the most interesting thing about artificial intelligence is no longer the intelligence, but what it quietly gets done in the background. In the space of a few years, AI has advanced from automating back‑office chores, to creating passable prose, and even code.

Dr FeiFei Li Social Links Navigation Senior Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

From bots to board priorities

The first corporate interplay with AI could be considered a marriage of convenience with automation. Organizations deployed machine-learning models and “bots” to shave seconds off workflows, route support tickets, or to flag fraud; the latter being especially useful given that the threat landscape intensifies on a daily basis.

By 2025 though, AI had stopped being deployed on side projects and had become a default part of how large organizations operate. According to McKinsey’s latest State of AI research, about four‑fifths of organizations now use AI in at least one business function, and around seven in ten report using generative AI tools regularly.

Article continues below