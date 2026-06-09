AI agents are being deployed – but not to full effect

Deployment has become the wrong measure of progress.

Across every sector, the conversation about AI agents has moved on from whether to deploy them to how quickly more can be added.

Within that shift, a critical assumption has taken hold which now needs re-examining; running agents and getting value from them are not the same thing.

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Aaron Perrott Social Links Navigation Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at KTSL.

Recent research has found that 88% of UK enterprises are actively deploying AI agents, but only 20% have reached measurable business impact.

That is a sequencing problem rather than a technology one.

The wrong business case

When AI agents first appeared on enterprise roadmaps, the business plan was almost always built around cost reduction: automating that, reducing headcount here, cut spend there. But this playbook was borrowed from every previous wave of enterprise technology, and for early-stage pilots it was a serviceable framing.

Since then, organizations that have moved beyond pilots into live operations have largely dropped it. The returns they care about now are faster resolution of operational problems and better experience for the people those systems serve. Cost reduction, where it appears, tends to be a byproduct rather than the objective.

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A deployment designed to cut costs will be measured on costs. If the same deployment was actually improving resolution speed or reducing failure demand on support teams, that value would go unrecorded and unmade as a case for further investment. The lesson is one as old as time, but one we need to keep reminding ourselves of: get the objective wrong at the start and you can easily make a successful deployment look like a failed one.

Why deployments underperform

A meaningful proportion of AI agent implementations do not meet expectations, and a significant share of organizations have responded by pausing further investment. Before treating this as evidence that the technology doesn’t work, it’s worth looking at what is actually causing this underperformance.

The most common barriers we see are skills gaps, poor business case definition, data quality problems, and the absence of a capable technology partner. Again, none of this is to do with tech problems, but more to do with preparation and execution.