The shift from workflow automation to autonomous enterprises

When a specialist AI agent company can raise $950m at a valuation above $15bn, enterprise AI has clearly moved beyond experimentation.

Where buyers once asked AI tools to carry out simple tasks such as summarizing documents, answering support questions or drafting code, the question is now whether the technology can own business outcomes, resolve customer issues, prepare claims, reconcile data, plan work and trigger actions across core systems.

Sergii Gorpynich Social Links Navigation CTO and co-founder at Star.

Yet the mood inside enterprises is complicated. The debate is still too often framed around one narrow question: is AI delivering productivity gains?

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The answer is yes. In many organizations, it already is. Across technology, operations, marketing, service and back-office teams, AI is helping employees automate workflows and use agents to perform tasks that previously consumed large amounts of human time. Although productivity gains are easy to measure and often the most visible, productivity is not the most important point.

Gartner has predicted that more than 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027 because of rising cost, unclear business value or weak risk controls. The warning points to a deeper issue: many organizations are applying a new technology to an old operating model, putting copilots, assistants and agents on top of workflows that were designed for a slower, more predictable business environment.

When you strip away the hype, an AI strategy comes down to two key priorities – business optimization and business transformation.

Business optimization is about using AI to do what you already do, but better: improving efficiency, reducing redundancy, eliminating manual effort, strengthening existing revenue engines and helping people make better decisions.

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Business transformation is about using AI to do something different: creating new products, new services, new revenue models and new ways to generate value that were not viable before.

The move toward autonomous enterprises

For CIOs and CTOs, the immediate question is where the organisation sits on the maturity curve. It’s simple to think about enterprise AI transformation across five levels of autonomy.

L1 – Assisted Automation, defines an initial AI adoption phase which is implemented based on the active use of assistive AI co-pilots. Decisions are still made by people and require human execution. Enterprise systems interaction is also still performed by human operators.