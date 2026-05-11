Navigating the rise of agentic AI in 2026
Opinion
By Eleanor Watson published
In 2026, agentic AI is transforming industries by taking initiative, requiring robust ethical governance and transparency
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Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a ubiquitous companion both at home and at work.
Without people realizing the extent, AI tools are seeping into daily life, influencing sectors, increasing demand for new talent, and altering how people learn, make decisions, and live.
Eleanor Watson
Senior Member at IEEE and AI Faculty Member at Singularity University.
Agentic and traditional AI are significantly distinct from one another. Agentic systems take initiative, pursue goals over time, review their own work, and change tactics as conditions change.