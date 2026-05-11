Digital sovereignty is no longer a policy debate, it’s technology decision

Opinion
By published

Why digital sovereignty now drives cloud, AI, and architectural decisions

A digital representation of the globe in blue with binary numbers around it
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For many years, digital sovereignty was mainly discussed in policy circles. It appeared in government strategies, regulatory debates and high-level conversations about jurisdiction, control and national interest. But, for most technology leaders building systems or deploying cloud services, it often felt distant from daily business decisions.

Richard Davies

UK Country Managing Partner at Netcompany.

From compliance requirement to structural risk

Historically, sovereignty conversations centered on data residency and legal jurisdiction. Where is the data stored? Which laws apply? Could foreign governments compel access? These questions remain important, particularly in regulated sectors, but they represent only part of the issue.

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