Digital sovereignty is no longer a policy debate, it’s technology decision
Why digital sovereignty now drives cloud, AI, and architectural decisions
For many years, digital sovereignty was mainly discussed in policy circles. It appeared in government strategies, regulatory debates and high-level conversations about jurisdiction, control and national interest. But, for most technology leaders building systems or deploying cloud services, it often felt distant from daily business decisions.
UK Country Managing Partner at Netcompany.
Today, digital sovereignty is directly influencing how organizations design their technology. Decisions about which cloud platforms to use, how data is stored and how systems connect to each other are increasingly shaped by sovereignty considerations.
From compliance requirement to structural risk
Historically, sovereignty conversations centered on data residency and legal jurisdiction. Where is the data stored? Which laws apply? Could foreign governments compel access? These questions remain important, particularly in regulated sectors, but they represent only part of the issue.