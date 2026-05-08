AI: The difference between augmenting and transforming your business
Opinion
By Mitch Berk published
Strategic AI transformation, not chaotic adoption, ensures business success
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In the race to adopt AI tools, most leadership teams are watching from the sidelines while their organizations run uncoordinated pilots and projects. One team might deploy a chatbot, while a department subscribes to an AI writing tool.
An engineer could build new workflow automation that no one else is aware of. Although these efforts are well-intentioned, they create a strategic liability when managed in isolation.
This scattershot approach creates a chaotic internal AI landscape, making it impossible to build a cohesive, strategic advantage. It's a recipe for falling behind while feeling busy.