AI: The difference between augmenting and transforming your business

Opinion
By published

Strategic AI transformation, not chaotic adoption, ensures business success

A representative abstraction of artificial intelligence
(Image credit: Shutterstock / vs148)

In the race to adopt AI tools, most leadership teams are watching from the sidelines while their organizations run uncoordinated pilots and projects. One team might deploy a chatbot, while a department subscribes to an AI writing tool.

An engineer could build new workflow automation that no one else is aware of. Although these efforts are well-intentioned, they create a strategic liability when managed in isolation.

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