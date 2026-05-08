'2026 is the year CEOs must rewire the C-suite': IBM study reveals what successful leaders are actually doing with AI work in their businesses
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By Craig Hale published
Companies are changing leadership from the top down
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- Three-quarters of companies now have CAIOs, up from one-quarter
- After rewiring the C-suite, middle managers are now a major focus
- Workers also need upskilling and reskilling
A new study of 2,000 global CEOs by IBM has claimed AI is forcing companies to redesign their C-suite structures, decision-making processes and general operating models as businesses become increasingly automated.
In 2025, only one-quarter (26%) of the companies surveyed had Chief AI Officers (CAIOs), but this year it has flipped, with three-quarters (76%) now claiming to have a CAIO in post.
Consequentially, those with an AI-first C-suite structure are said to have scaled 10% more AI initiatives than their counterparts, suggesting that rewiring the top plays an influential role in how successful a company becomes with its AI strategy.