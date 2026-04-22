AI is working, but only for the individual
Many implementations of AI continue to fall short when it comes to improving team collaboration
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Despite widespread enthusiasm for AI tools among employees and organizations, many implementations continue to fall short when it comes to improving team collaboration.
Companies have typically only focused on the outcomes they want to achieve, without giving equal attention to how those outcomes will be delivered in practice.
Part of the challenge is that AI is still widely viewed as a tool for boosting individual productivity. While this does create value, it overlooks a far greater opportunity to transform how teams work together.Article continues below
Product Innovation Lead, Miro.
As a result, a gap is emerging between AI investment and meaningful business impact. In one study, only 15% of AI decision makers reported a revenue lift for their organization over twelve months, suggesting that AI’s potential is still not translating into results.
To realize the full potenti