AI is working, but only for the individual

Opinion
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Many implementations of AI continue to fall short when it comes to improving team collaboration

A robot&#039;s hand typing on a laptop keyboard
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite widespread enthusiasm for AI tools among employees and organizations, many implementations continue to fall short when it comes to improving team collaboration.

Companies have typically only focused on the outcomes they want to achieve, without giving equal attention to how those outcomes will be delivered in practice.

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Rory Keddie

Product Innovation Lead, Miro.

As a result, a gap is emerging between AI investment and meaningful business impact. In one study, only 15% of AI decision makers reported a revenue lift for their organization over twelve months, suggesting that AI’s potential is still not translating into results.

To realize the full potenti