AI is working, but only for the individual

Despite widespread enthusiasm for AI tools among employees and organizations, many implementations continue to fall short when it comes to improving team collaboration.

Companies have typically only focused on the outcomes they want to achieve, without giving equal attention to how those outcomes will be delivered in practice.

Part of the challenge is that AI is still widely viewed as a tool for boosting individual productivity. While this does create value, it overlooks a far greater opportunity to transform how teams work together.

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Rory Keddie Social Links Navigation Product Innovation Lead, Miro.

As a result, a gap is emerging between AI investment and meaningful business impact. In one study, only 15% of AI decision makers reported a revenue lift for their organization over twelve months, suggesting that AI’s potential is still not translating into results.

To realize the full potenti