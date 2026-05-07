Your video calls could be racking more airmiles than you think

Opinion
By published

Most video calls aren't as private as people assume

A female office worker in front of a computer, typing on a keyboard and smiling
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We spend a significant part of our working lives video conferencing. Internal meetings, client discussions, board-level decisions, even clinical consultations. These are not casual conversations. They often involve information we would never put in writing, let alone share publicly.

And yet, most of the time, we don't question what happens to that data once the call ends. That's understandable. We shouldn't have to. The platform should just do the right thing.