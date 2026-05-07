Your video calls could be racking more airmiles than you think
Opinion
By Tom Burke & Andy Esser published
Most video calls aren't as private as people assume
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We spend a significant part of our working lives video conferencing. Internal meetings, client discussions, board-level decisions, even clinical consultations. These are not casual conversations. They often involve information we would never put in writing, let alone share publicly.
And yet, most of the time, we don't question what happens to that data once the call ends. That's understandable. We shouldn't have to. The platform should just do the right thing.
But in many cases, it doesn't.