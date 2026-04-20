The AI trust advantage: How smarter security wins customer confidence

For most of the last decade, security teams haven’t had the bandwidth to think much about how they secure customer and employee experience platforms. And that made sense. Collect feedback, generate a report, pass it to a human to act on. The risk profile was low.

But that calculation no longer holds. These platforms now connect directly to HR software systems, CRM databases and compensation engines.

The AI models embedded in them now summarize feedback and trigger workflows that escalate service issues, reallocate resources and influence how people get paid.

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Assaf Keren Social Links Navigation Chief Security Officer, Qualtrics.

In the world of agentic experience management programs, they have growing access to business-critical operations, and that means they can no longer be treated as simple survey tools.

Given the world we now live in, security teams must consider how they govern these systems that have access to sensitive data.

The exposure surface is bigger than you think

What makes this harder is the sensitivity of the data itself. Customer experience program shape pricing and product decisions. Employee experience programs surface concerns about leadership and workplace safety, feeding directly into HR decisions. But, unlike other cases, it is hard to pinpoint this data as Personally Identifiable Information (PII) or other easy to identify sensitive information.

Then there's the shadow AI problem. Half of employees now use AI tools regularly at work, but only 20% stick to company-approved ones. That means sensitive experience data is already moving through workflows security teams don't know exist, but banning tools outright removes your visibility of the risk rather than eliminating it.