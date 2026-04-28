Trust by design: How much can you really trust your AI agent
Opinion
By Ivana Bartoletti published
Agentic AI needs trust built in, not bolted on
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When an AI system makes a consequential decision that your organization cannot fully explain, who is accountable for it?
It is a question that is becoming harder to avoid as systems that once waited for instructions begin to act autonomously, initiating tasks, making decisions, and adapting as they go.
For British businesses, this creates both a compliance risk and a strategic one, especially given the UK government’s clear ambition to accelerate the development of AI tools at pace with its £500 million Sovereign AI venture fund launching this April.Article continues below