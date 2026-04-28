Trust by design: How much can you really trust your AI agent

Opinion
By published

Agentic AI needs trust built in, not bolted on

A person typing on a laptop and using a tablet. Only their upper torso, arms and hands are visible. Text superimposed on the image shows AI
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When an AI system makes a consequential decision that your organization cannot fully explain, who is accountable for it?

It is a question that is becoming harder to avoid as systems that once waited for instructions begin to act autonomously, initiating tasks, making decisions, and adapting as they go.

For British businesses, this creates both a compliance risk and a strategic one, especially given the UK government’s clear ambition to accelerate the development of AI tools at pace with its £500 million Sovereign AI venture fund launching this April.

Article continues below