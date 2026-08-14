Another Friday, and another weekly crossword is ready for you. Enjoy the latest tech-themed puzzle below, with several clues related to the biggest news from the past seven days, as well as some more general bits of tech trivia and nerdy pastimes.

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Making these puzzles over the last few weeks has got me back into the cryptic crossword app I used to learn how they work and practise. It's a change from aimlessly scrolling through Reddit or mindlessly absorbing a YouTube video while on the bus and train.

One puzzle I seemed to have given up on halfway through, and it was good to see that I was able to pick it up and start answering clues fairly quickly. Some had probably stumped me in the past as well. Strange how going back to something some time later seems to unlock the solution so easily.

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My puzzle fix has also been fulfilled with the brilliant Big Walk — a bizarre and abstract co-op puzzle and exploration game I've been playing through with a couple of friends. I absolutely love these sorts of games (Blue Prince and The Witness are some all-time favorites), so finding something similar that also allows for some shenanigans with mates has been really special.

All this cryptic puzzling does mean, though, that I've dabbled with a few more adventurous clues for the latest puzzle. There's nothing that's too out there, or even really cryptic in nature, but not everything is a straightforward clue asking for an answer. There are some gaps to fill or some slightly more roundabout ways they've been presented — and some will be easier to answer if you've read TechRadar regularly this week.

Enjoy the puzzle and I'll see you for another next week!

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