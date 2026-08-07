They didn't try to stop me, so I'm back with another entry in TechRadar's Crossword. In fact, they actively encouraged me to make a second one, so it looks like a weekly puzzle is definitely on the cards going forward. And that's fine by me, as I'll keep making them. See how you get on with this week's challenge below.

TechRadar Crossword Missed a previous puzzle? You can browse the archive and play all TechRadar Crosswords right here.

There wasn't a whole lot of activity on the leaderboard last week, so what would be really nice is to get a few more entries this time. That also increases your chances of snagging that first place spot, if the bragging rights are important to you.

If you want another benchmark, I also found out that TechRadar EIC and Wordle fanatic Marc McLaren had to use three hints on the first puzzle, so there's a target if you wanted to try and beat him.

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I've kept to another fairly straightforward puzzle while we're all still warming up to the idea. I am very tempted to start throwing in some harder or more cryptic clues in the future — or maybe one giant puzzle as a big finale to the end of each month — but we'll see how things go for a while.

Let me know if you enjoy it and I hope to see you back for the next one. Best of luck!

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