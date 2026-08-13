Some of the best 2026 solar eclipse photos.

Europe's 2026 solar eclipse has been and gone, leaving in its wake a flurry of once-in-a-generation images. I've picked out some of my favorites, which you can peruse below, but there's one shot that really outshone the rest for me.

Captured by a small camera crew in rural Spain, the photograph is of Olympic skateboarder Danny León jumping mid-air on a half-pipe as the moon eclipses the sun behind him. Since posting it on Instagram (see below), the image of the synchronized eclipse stunt has gone viral.

León hasn't yet disclosed the equipment used to photograph the epic shot, but has said that he'll share the backstory soon. All of the best images I've seen so far of the August 12th solar eclipse have been taken on mirrorless cameras, so I wouldn't be surprised if this is the same.

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A post shared by Danny Leon 🦁 (@danny_leon) A photo posted by on

What I was surprised to hear was that the majority of TechRadar readers photographed yesterday's eclipse with just their smartphone's camera. Based on a poll of 825 people, close to 50% of respondents said they were planning to capture it with their phone.

Meanwhile, 30% said they wouldn't bother photographing it at all and instead planned to watch it with solar eclipse glasses, or, if you were like me, through a shadow made by a pinhole in a sheet of paper (my version of a DIY box projector or colander).

Of course I couldn't help but sneak a photo of it on my iPhone, which isn't advised because of the potential damage it can do to the sensor, but as long as you're only quickly snapping a pic, then you likely won't create dead pixels — it's more if you were to point it at the sun for a prolonged period of time.

If you didn't manage to capture the 2026 solar eclipse, enjoy this selection of some of my favorite shots of the major celestial event, and make sure to let me know which one is your favorite by voting in the poll below.

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The 46ft tall Osborne Bull in Guadalajara was one of the best spots to view the total solar eclipse in Spain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of the UK saw a partial lunar eclipse, with more than 90% of the sun covered by the moon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday's celestial event was the first total solar eclipse visible from the Iberian Peninsula in over a century. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's Catedral-Basilica de Nuestra Senora del Pilar perfectly framed the total solar eclipse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like most of Europe, Toulouse in southwestern France only saw a partial solar eclipse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The historic St Michael's Church tower at the top of Glastonbury Tor attracted a crowd of celestial watchers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This was the the first time a total solar eclipse could be viewed from Spain since 1905. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikon photographer and astrophotographer Angel Fux spent more than two years preparing to capture the solar eclipse in Spain. (Image credit: Angel Fux)

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