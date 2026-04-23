The next AI arms race: governance as trust

Opinion
By published

Scaling AI responsibly with clear governance and standards

Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
(Image credit: Shutterstock/SomYuZu)

C-suite leaders are stuck between corporate ambition and operational reality, especially when it comes to AI tools. There’s pressure to move fast, as boards want a clear AI strategy and investors expect automation gains.

In a recent panel discussion with fellow AI leaders, one theme came up repeatedly: most organizations feel they are falling behind.

David Lloyd

Chief AI Officer, Dayforce.

They know AI is bigger than drafting emails or summarizing documents. Concepts like agents and autonomy promise transformation — but also introduce risks many companies aren’t prepared to manage.

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At the same time, there’s growing unease. Regulators are moving in different directions. Employees are asking hard questions about bias,