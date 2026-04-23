AI-generated passwords aren't as secure as they appear
Opinion
By Chris Skipworth published
AI isn't random
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There's a habit spreading across the internet, and it looks reasonable on the surface.
Someone needs a new password, doesn't want to use their dog's name again or bother with a password manager, and figures: why not ask ChatGPT?
A second later, they've got something like T#9vLmq$2Rk! staring back at them.Article continues below
Looks strong. Feels sorted. They paste it in and move on.
Chris Skipworth