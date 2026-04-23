AI-generated passwords aren't as secure as they appear

Opinion
By published

AI isn't random

A robot hand touching a locked digital shield blocking a human from accessing data
(Image credit: Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock)

There's a habit spreading across the internet, and it looks reasonable on the surface.

Someone needs a new password, doesn't want to use their dog's name again or bother with a password manager, and figures: why not ask ChatGPT?

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Chris Skipworth