On February 23, Summer Yue, Director of AI Alignment at Meta, shared a thread on X that quickly went viral, drawing nearly 10 million views. She had been testing an AI agent called OpenClaw on a separate toy inbox for weeks and it handled every scenario as expected.

Confident in its performance, she connected it to her primary inbox with a simple brief: review the inbox, suggest what to archive or delete, and do nothing until she approves. Instead, the agent went on a rampage, deleting and archiving over 200 emails while she desperately typed stop commands from her phone.

It ignored every single one. She had to physically run to her computer to kill the process. When she asked if it remembered her instruction, it said yes, and yet it had violated it.

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Cobus Greyling Social Links Navigation Chief Evangelist at Kore.ai

The natural assumption is that the agent went rogue. It had not. It had simply forgotten the instruction. Her real inbox was significantly larger than the toy account, and that triggered context window compaction, where older context is compressed to make room for new information. Her safety instruction was in that older context.

Once it was gone, the agent did exactly what it thought it was supposed to do: clean the inbox. And that is the uncomfortable truth for every enterprise deploying AI agents today. We type a prompt and assume it holds. But a prompt is not governance. It never was.

A prompt in a chat window is not governance

What Yue ran into is not an isolated edge case. It is the natural consequence of using a tool that was never designed to carry the weight of governance.

Open source and consumer tools are built for individual users. Control sits entirely with the person deploying them. Enterprise-grade platforms are a different category, built for agents operating across thousands of employees, touching sensitive data and taking consequential actions.