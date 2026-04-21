Why enterprises need governance frameworks for agentic AI
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Enterprise productivity tools are entering a new phase. Instead of simply automating predefined workflows, platforms like Microsoft’s emerging Copilot Cowork concept promise something far more ambitious: AI agents capable of executing complex, multi-step tasks across tools such as Microsoft 365.
These systems represent a shift from automation to delegation. Instead of defining every step of a process, employees describe an outcome and the agent determines how to achieve it — sending emails, updating documents, adjusting permissions, or coordinating across applications.
The promise is significant. But so are the risks.Article continues below