Why enterprises need governance frameworks for agentic AI

Opinion
By published
Big letters AI in pink in front of pink and blue strands of light suggesting a digital explosion
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Enterprise productivity tools are entering a new phase. Instead of simply automating predefined workflows, platforms like Microsoft’s emerging Copilot Cowork concept promise something far more ambitious: AI agents capable of executing complex, multi-step tasks across tools such as Microsoft 365.

These systems represent a shift from automation to delegation. Instead of defining every step of a process, employees describe an outcome and the agent determines how to achieve it — sending emails, updating documents, adjusting permissions, or coordinating across applications.

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Jim Sherlock