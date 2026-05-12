How enterprises can safely scale agentic AI
Opinion
By Derek Slager published
Automation without control is the real risk
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AI isn’t just generating insights anymore. It’s taking action. Updating records, triggering campaigns, and changing how systems behave in real time. That shift introduces a fundamentally different risk profile for enterprises.
As artificial intelligence evolves from assistive copilots into autonomous, agentic systems, enterprises are entering a new phase where opportunity and risk are tightly coupled.
Derek Slager
CTO and co-founder, Amperity.
These systems are no longer confined to answering questions or generating insights. More and more, they’re taking action, adjusting pricing logic, modifying customer segments, triggering campaigns, and updating records across core systems.