The 7 best Ryzen 7 mini PC deals under $500 that are actually worth buying right now

I've been scoping out the best Ryzen 7 mini PC deals under $500 across Amazon, Newegg, and direct from manufacturers today, and have found 7 models, from fully specced to barebones machines, which are worth your attention.

For most people, the Acemagic Kron Mini K1 for $429 (was $499) at Amazon is the ideal compact desktop PC upgrade. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, paired with 24GB LPDDR5 memory, and 512GB SSD. As far as all-rounders go that you can set-up and run, this is my top pick.

If you're prepared to upgrade your own machine, though, the barebones GMKtec K8 Plus for $300 (was $620) via GMKtec, is pretty unbeatable thanks to the equipped Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU. In this round-up, I've avoided anything less than 16GB RAM and older generation chips like the R7 5825U that might look like a good deal at first, but won't deliver value over the long-term.

Top Ryzen 7 mini PC deals under $500