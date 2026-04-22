Geekom's 'tiny powerhouse' A7 Max AI Mini PC for creators, home offices and power users gets a massive price cut
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By Wayne Williams published
It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD
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It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD