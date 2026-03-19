'A stunning mini PC offering powerful performance': Geekom A7 deal is a productivity beast for creatives - and it's $599 in Best Buy's tech sale

If you want a clutter-free setup without sacrificing everyday performance, mini PCs are a great solution, and Geekom makes some of our absolute favorites for balancing size, power, and reliability.

I’ve found a great deal on the Geekom A7 2026 Mini PC, now $599 (was $739) at Best Buy, which is a solid saving on a compact machine packed with power. After testing this machine, we called it "an excellent choice for creatives."

The high-performance AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor brings 6 cores and 12 threads with boost speeds up to 4.55GHz, giving it enough muscle for productivity, creative tasks, and smooth general use. It pairs that with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, so it feels quick in daily use, with room to expand memory up to 96GB if needed.

Today's top mini PC deal

Save $140 Geekom A7 2026 Mini PC: was $739 now $599 at Best Buy Compact and easy to place anywhere, Geekom's mini PC pairs a Ryzen 5 7535HS with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a fast 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It includes a great selection of ports and can handle creative tasks easily. Read more Read less ▼

Graphics come from the integrated Radeon 660M, which handles media playback, office work, and lighter visual workloads comfortably without needing a dedicated GPU.

In our review, mini PC expert Alistair called it a “stunning compact mini PC offering powerful performance and connectivity options, making it an excellent choice for creatives.” And he was seriously impressed by the power packed into it.

A compact footprint is a big part of a mini PC’s appeal, and the Geekom A7is just 4.43 inches wide and deep, and weighing only 1lb, so it fits easily into tight desk setups or minimalist spaces.

Windows 11 Pro comes pre-installed, adding extra features for productivity and business use right out of the box.

Port selection includes USB4 Type-C, USB-C 3.2, three USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-A 2.0 port, dual HDMI 2.0 outputs, DisplayPort 1.4 via USB-C, a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, a headphone and microphone input, plus a media card reader. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth support promise fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Cooling is handled by an internal fan setup that keeps temperatures in check without adding much noise during typical workloads.

For anyone wanting a small, capable desktop that can handle daily tasks without cluttering up a workspace, the Geekom A7 2026 will tick most boxes.

For more top picks like this, these are the best mini PCs we've tested and reviewed.