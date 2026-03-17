Geekom mini PC deal: 'Extremely powerful' AI mini computer crushed our benchmarks for office and content creation tasks - and it's got a $150 price cut at Best Buy

One of the best Windows 11 mini PCs we've ever tested is currently on sale right now, with the Geekom A8 Max now $899 (was $1049) at Best Buy.

I can't emphasize enough how great this Geekom mini PC is. When we tested it out, it blitzed through our benchmark tests across both office productivity tasks and content creation (and it supports an eGPU via its USB 4.0 port for extra graphical prowess).

This A8 Max configuration features a high-performance AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. The same model variant is also $899 at Amazon, although the Ryzen 7 8745HS / 16GB RAM configuration is $699.

After reviewing this stylish, metal model, we awarded it 4.5 stars, earning it a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended badge.

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This Windows 11 Pro mini PC impressed us during our tests, where we found it "extremely powerful." In his review, our tester Alastair concluded: "When it came to the processing power of the A8 Max, I have to say that I was impressed all around with its performance - especially the way that the AMD AI-enhanced CPU was able to handle many of the AI tasks that are accessible through the Adobe Creative Suite."

It's not built for gaming - although it's possible, we found it struggle when playing Cyberpunk 2077. However, on almost every other score - from business tasks to editing videos, it ticks every box. And if you take advantage of the extern GPU support, you'd have a makings of a decent compact content creation and gaming set-up.

Until we reviewed the follow-up Geekom A9 Max, this model was my top pick Windows machine in my guide to the best mini PCs. But that mini computer costs a lot more than the A8 Max, making this the better deal right now.