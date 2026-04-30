Why one outage can still take down half the internet

Opinion
By published

The effects of outages

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For a few hours recently, global cloud platform Cloudflare went down – and a noticeable chunk of the internet went with it.

Services stalled, platforms froze, and businesses were left dealing with failures they didn’t trigger and couldn’t control – from broken checkouts to lagging internal tools.

Fadl Mantash

Chief Information Officer at Tribe.

From the outside, it looked like the usual internet wobble. A quick refresh, a short wait, and most people moved on. Inside the organizations that depend on those upstream layers, the mood was very different.

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