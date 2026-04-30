Why one outage can still take down half the internet
Opinion
By Fadl Mantash published
The effects of outages
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
For a few hours recently, global cloud platform Cloudflare went down – and a noticeable chunk of the internet went with it.
Services stalled, platforms froze, and businesses were left dealing with failures they didn’t trigger and couldn’t control – from broken checkouts to lagging internal tools.
Fadl Mantash
Chief Information Officer at Tribe.
From the outside, it looked like the usual internet wobble. A quick refresh, a short wait, and most people moved on. Inside the organizations that depend on those upstream layers, the mood was very different.Article continues below