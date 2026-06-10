The single-cloud trap: why UK businesses’ multi-cloud strategy risks leaving them exposed

The enterprise narrative around public cloud computing has been overly idealized, treating it as an intangible, failsafe resource.

Boardrooms frequently discuss geographic regions and compute instances as if they exist purely in the ‘digital ether’, divorced from the vulnerable reality of concrete, copper wiring and power grids.

However, as the enterprise landscape grows increasingly complex, that illusion is rapidly deteriorating.

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Amit Mehrotra Social Links Navigation Vice President and Head of UK & Ireland, Tata Communications.

World events have reiterated the reality that ‘the cloud’ is networking and compute, all around us; powered by tangible grids on the ground. Should those assets encounter disruption for any reason, the digital economy they foundationally support grinds to a halt.

The cloud, and public cloud in particular, has been the answer to many enterprise challenges and served as a powerful accelerant for growth and innovation.

And whilst the enterprise shift toward public cloud continues at pace (with industry analysts expecting 90% of organizations to adopt a hybrid cloud approach by next year), this high rate of adoption risks a critical vulnerability when adopted ineffectively, most notably through the ‘Single-Cloud Trap’.

Despite resilient enthusiasm with cloud adoption amongst organizations, more than half are likely to remain unsatisfied, failing to achieve their anticipated results.

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This dissatisfaction frequently stems from common causal factors such as infrastructural siloing and a fundamental lack of integration. For UK businesses operating under the same mindset, this presents a notable disconnect between their strategic cloud investments and robust operational resilience.

Today’s Cloud Status Quo

In today’s environment, the risk profile for enterprises reliant on cloud computing is higher than traditional models accounted for. The recent discourse around advanced AI models, and the intense subsequent discussions regarding their potential cybersecurity implications, certainly suggest that the threat landscape has irreversibly evolved.

Beyond just redundancy planning around local power outages or software bugs, a deeper focus on outages triggered by sophisticated, AI-driven threats capable of degrading an entire geographic region are more front of mind than ever.