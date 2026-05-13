Why sovereign cloud starts with smarter workload placement
Opinion
By Joe Baguley published
Designing a sovereign cloud strategy for critical workloads
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Cloud sovereignty used to be treated as a compliance checkbox, something for legal teams to manage quietly in the background.
Now, across Europe, governments and enterprises are becoming increasingly aware that if you can’t control where your data lives and how it moves, then your ability to innovate, compete or earn trust is stifled.
The European Commission’s €180 million tender under its Cloud III Dynamic Purchasing System, which procures sovereign cloud services for EU institutions, acknowledges that agility and compliance are no longer competing priorities.