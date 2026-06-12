Not prepared for cloud outages? You should be

Today’s global economy is deeply dependent on cloud services – the EU estimates that nearly 53% of its businesses use paid cloud services of some kind, with some countries reaching nearly 80%. Almost across the board, this dependency has grown rapidly even within the last few years.

Cloud services underpin a host of vital operations – DNS resolvers hosted by AWS allow users to access websites, Email servers that run through Google are vital for communicating with customers and colleagues alike, and data storage in services like SharePoint is necessary for holding vital client files.

The more functions that businesses upload to the cloud, the more disruptive any disruption can become.

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Thomas Berndorfer Social Links Navigation CEO of Connecting Software.

Although each business uses cloud differently, suddenly having no access to cloud services is almost always disruptive, chaotic, and sometimes paralyzing for businesses. Unfortunately, this is hardly a remote possibility, and large-scale outages are becoming fairly common – with some declaring that they have become a ‘new normal’ in 2026.

Parametrix’s cloud outages risk report 2025 found that there had been 45 critical interruptions of cloud service lasting over 150 hours in total. Even outages that last only a few hours can do massive cumulative damage to the economy.

A recent AWS outage in the Autumn of 2025 that lasted 15 hours led to estimated losses between $38 - $581 million in material damages. When factoring in long-term damage to reputation, revenue and productivity, indirect damage from cloud outages can reach into the billions a figure that only seems to be climbing, even as major data centers invest in their security.

Companies that have not invested in the preparedness that would allow their business to continue when they don't have access to key cloud functionality are finding their business grinding to a halt, losing customers, reputation and tanking employee morale.