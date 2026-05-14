Why digital sovereignty is becoming a priority for every industry

Digital sovereignty is now mainstream news. Regulations such as the US Cloud Data Act, combined with growing scrutiny of major cloud providers in Europe, have exposed a structural weakness in how organizations built their digital foundations.

Many placed critical data and models in global cloud environments without fully considering how vulnerable they might become if rules, access or pricing changed without warning.

Simon Ranyard Social Links Navigation MD for Northwest Europe at Orange Business.

Industries that rely heavily on data, automation and AI, including financial services, insurance and manufacturing, now face the same underlying challenge.

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They need to keep innovating, but they also need certainty that their most valuable digital assets are accessible, compliant and firmly under their own control.

The new priorities shaping cloud strategy

For years, cloud strategy focused on cost savings, scale and convenience. Those priorities still matter but no longer cover the full picture. Resilience and trust now sit much higher on the agenda.

When critical data or AI models sit within environments exposed to foreign jurisdictions or changing international rules, businesses face new risks. Access can be restricted by geopolitical tension, conflicting regulation or unexpected compliance demands.

This has led to a new way of thinking. The cloud is still central to most organizations' operations, just not treated as a one-size-fits-all solution.

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More organizations are adopting hybrid and sovereign models that protect sensitive workloads while still allowing them to benefit from global innovation.

The focus has moved from pure efficiency to autonomy, resilience and trust.

Why financial services cannot separate trust from cost

The financial services industry is feeling this tension most acutely. The sector runs on trust, yet many asset managers, insurers, and challenger banks operate with far fewer resources than the major banks they compete with.

They are expected to deliver digital and AI-driven services but must do so in an environment where regulations, jurisdictions and cloud dependencies are becoming harder to predict.

European regulators have already raised alarms about hyperscaler dominance as a competition and security issue. Relying on a small number of providers is not only a technical risk but a financial one.

For tier-two institutions in particular, sovereignty offers a way to protect trust and cost. Hybrid, sovereign architectures allow them to innovate confidently while keeping their core data and models firmly under their own authority.

The back-end trust gap in insurance

Insurance faces a different challenge. Stories about slow claims handling show how fragile many back-end systems remain. Although insurers often present sophisticated digital channels to customers, their core operations are still manual, slow, and dependent on trust. AI could help close this gap, but only if insurers can trust the data that fuels it.

If sensitive training data is stored abroad or locked into proprietary cloud environments, firms risk rising costs, uncertainty ownership of their IP, and questioning from customers and regulators.

Sovereignty gives insurers a path to modernize their back-end systems while retaining control over the data and models that will determine their competitiveness in the years ahead.

Manufacturing’s energy reality catches up with innovation

Manufacturers are expanding their use of AI, automation and digital twins, but their most pressing constraint may soon be energy rather than data.

As the UK positions itself as a home for AI innovation, many industrial players are facing soaring electricity costs and uncertainty around data center capacity.

London has become one of the most expensive places in the world for electricity, with prices expected to rise by a fifth over the next few years.

This forces manufacturers to think differently about where work happens. Training models abroad in regions with abundant renewable energy makes sense, but inference must stay close to operations to protect productivity, IP and uptime.

Sovereign infrastructure, designed with sustainability in mind, becomes a practical necessity, enabling manufacturers to balance innovation with cost stability and operational resilience.

A post-cloud world build on control and flexibility

Across all three sectors, organizations want the global advantages of cloud and AI, but don’t want to give up control. Hybrid, sovereign systems allow businesses to run sensitive workloads locally, safeguard trust, prevent vendor lock-in and keep costs within predictable limits.

As regulations tighten and cloud dependence deepens, digital sovereignty has become an issue for boards, not just IT teams. Faced with new regulations, higher energy costs and growing use of AI, the organizations that keep trust will be those that stay in control of their data, their systems and their long-term direction.

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