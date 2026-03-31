How Europe is confronting its digital dependency problem

Until relatively recently, digital sovereignty wasn’t at the top of the European political or regulatory agenda. Yes, it was seen as an important issue, but five years ago it didn't have anything like the profile or sense of urgency we see today.

Indeed, momentum behind the creation of sovereign EU cloud infrastructure is accelerating rapidly, with November’s Franco-German summit the latest effort to “further develop key aspects of an independent, secure and innovation-friendly digital future for Europe.”

Mark Dando Social Links Navigation General Manager for EMEA North at SUSE.

At the same time, European stakeholders across public and private sectors are reassessing their dependence on external providers, particularly the US hyperscalers, and the long-term implications for security, governance and competitiveness.

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The core issues have become so pressing that the continent now faces a pivotal moment in deciding how it wants to manage and govern its digital future.

The current situation

How did we arrive at this point? European organizations have spent years relying on large non-EU technology providers. To an extent, this is understandable.

The likes of AWS, Microsoft and Google have compelling infrastructure propositions which have revolutionized the cloud industry and brought massive benefits to customers wherever they are.

What most European customers also did was assume that local hosting, contractual safeguards and regional compliance measures were sufficient to meet sovereignty requirements.