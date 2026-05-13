AI security is broken at runtime: Most enterprises don’t realize it yet

Opinion
By published

While AI capabilities have advanced, the way we secure them hasn’t kept up

Concept art representing cybersecurity principles
Nytt DDoS-rekord (Image credit: Shutterstock / ZinetroN)

Artificial intelligence didn’t roll out slowly. In fact, at times it feels like it landed all at once.

In just a few years, systems that began as internal experiments are now embedded in customer support, fraud detection, software development, and even IT infrastr