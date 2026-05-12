The EU wants to crack down even further on using US cloud platforms for sensitive government data

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Europe could rule out US hyperscalers from sensitive data

EU
Image credit: Pixabay (Image credit: Pixabay)
  • EU Tech Sovereignty Package could push Amazon, Microsoft, Google out of more public sector contracts
  • The new rules would determine which public sector data should be stored on European clouds
  • 2018 Cloud Act is also a concern – sovereign cloud doesn't prevent US law enforcement access

The European Commission is reportedly considering imposing new rules whichcould prevent US hyperscalers from processing highly sensitive government and public sector data within the bloc.