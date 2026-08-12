Cybersecurity’s identity crisis: why trust can no longer begin and end at login

The image most organizations still have of a cyberattack is fundamentally outdated.

We tend to picture hackers battering down digital walls by exploiting software vulnerabilities or launching convoluted ransomware campaigns. Yet some of the most damaging breaches today involve something far less dramatic.

An attacker enters through the front door using valid credentials, passes authentication checks, and proceeds through the environment as if they are a completely legitimate employee.

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Recent attacks targeting public sector organizations in the UK have once again demonstrated just how easy it is to get into an environment if you have the right credentials.

Earlier this year, hackers managed to breach systems used by the UK Foreign Office and local councils using stolen login credentials.

As compromised credentials become increasingly easy to buy and sell on the dark web, organizations face a different sort of challenge: determining whether the person behind a successful login is actually who they claim to be.

Authentication is no longer enough

For years, organizations viewed authentication as a decisive security event. A user entered the correct password, perhaps completed a multi-factor authentication challenge, and was granted access.

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The problem is that attackers have, as ever, have found a way around.

Large-scale phishing campaigns, infostealer malware, session hijacking techniques and credential harvesting operations have made legitimate account access easier to acquire than ever before. The UK's Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025 found that phishing remains the most common cyber threat facing organizations, affecting 85% of businesses that experienced a breach or attack.

For many cybercriminals, phishing is simply the first step in a wider economy built around stolen identities. Once compromised, credentials and authentication tokens are routinely traded on dark web forums, giving attackers a ready-made route into trusted environments.

So why do we continue to treat a successful authentication as proof that a user can be permanently trusted?

In reality, authentication provides only a snapshot in time. It confirms that a user presented the correct credentials at a specific moment. It does not prove that the individual behind the keyboard remains the same person throughout their activity, nor does it account for changing risk factors once access has been granted.

The rise of continuous trust

The concept of Zero Trust isn’t a new principle, but it reflects a broader recognition that trust must be earned repeatedly, not granted indefinitely.

Continuous trust models assume that every request, transaction, and interaction carries some degree of risk. Instead of relying solely on login events, security controls continuously assess whether behavior remains consistent with an individual's expected identity and context.

For example, an employee logging in from their usual location during working hours may initially present low risk. However, if that same account suddenly begins accessing systems it has never touched before, or exhibiting behavior inconsistent with historical patterns, trust levels should automatically decrease.

The critical question is no longer "Did this user authenticate correctly?" but rather "Does this activity continue to make sense?"

Behavior tells a story that credentials cannot

One of the most promising developments in modern cybersecurity is the growing ability to analyze behavioral signals in real time.

Every user leaves behind a digital fingerprint through their actions. They access particular applications, work within predictable timeframes, interact with specific datasets, and follow recognizable workflows. Even small deviations can provide valuable indicators of potential compromise.

Machine learning and advanced analytics increasingly allow security teams to identify these anomalies at scale. The goal is not simply to detect malicious activity but to recognize when behavior no longer aligns with an established baseline.

This is particularly important because attackers who obtain legitimate credentials often attempt to blend into normal operations. They move carefully, avoid triggering conventional alerts, and exploit the fact that many security systems are designed to detect intrusion rather than impersonation.

Behavioral intelligence offers a much-needed layer of scrutiny that credentials alone cannot provide.

Importantly, this approach also helps reduce reliance on static indicators of compromise, many of which become obsolete quickly.

Why identity security sits at the heart of business resilience

Identity-related attacks are increasingly becoming the biggest threat to business continuity. Modern organizations depend on interconnected digital infrastructures spanning employees, contractors, partners, suppliers, and customers. The compromise of a single trusted identity can create a pathway into multiple systems and services.

Security strategies should focus on limiting unnecessary privileges, continuously validating access rights, reducing identity sprawl, and establishing clear visibility across the entire identity ecosystem.

Just as importantly, organizations must recognize that identity is dynamic. Employees join, leave, change roles, gain new permissions, and interact with new applications constantly. Security controls need to evolve at the same pace.

The organizations most resilient to future threats will be those that understand identity as a living system rather than a static credential database.

The future of cybersecurity starts with questioning trust

The next generation of cyberattacks will be defined by attackers blending in rather than breaking in. That shift demands a fundamental rethinking of cybersecurity from first principles.

In an environment where identities are constantly targeted, trust can no longer be binary. It cannot be granted once and forgotten. Instead, trust must become dynamic, measurable, and continuously verified.

The future belongs to organizations that recognize authentication as the start of a security conversation, not its conclusion.

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