The downfall of the login is redefining security

The downfall of the login is forcing a move toward runtime security and continuous verification.

Traditional passwords have long been treated as a frontline defense against malicious activity.

However, as cybercriminal networks grow in sophistication and attack methods become increasingly driven by AI tools, these legacy controls are failing to stop modern threats.

Paul Inglis Social Links Navigation Senior Vice President & General Manager, EMEA at Ping Identity.

We have reached a point where usernames and passwords are a systemic liability; they represent a single point of failure that is easily exploited by automated, high-velocity attacks.

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To remain resilient, organizations must move beyond the "point-in-time" login and embrace a model based on continuous, decentralized identity.

Weak controls are no match against modern threats

While poor cyber hygiene - such as password reuse and guessable sequences - is a contributing factor, the primary vulnerability lies in the nature of the credential itself.

In the UK, 85% of businesses report experiencing phishing attacks, which have evolved from simple social engineering to sophisticated Adversary-in-the-Middle (AitM) operations capable of intercepting session tokens in real-time.

When an attacker gains access through stolen credentials, they leverage the fact that most systems treat a successful login as a permanent grant of trust for the duration of a session.

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Furthermore, the industrialization of fraud means that brute force and credential stuffing are no longer manual processes. AI-driven automation allows threat actors to test stolen data across thousands of platforms at record speed, turning a single compromised password into a gateway for lateral movement across multiple enterprise systems.

Passwordless authentication, biometrics and advanced alternatives

To mitigate these risks, organizations are transitioning to passwordless options that eliminate the reliance on shared secrets.

Passkeys, based on the FIDO2 standard, offer a more robust verification method by using asymmetric cryptography. Because the private key is stored securely on the user's hardware and never transmitted to a server, the primary vectors for phishing and credential stuffing are effectively removed.

Zero-knowledge biometric authentication provides a further layer of security without the privacy risks associated with traditional biometric databases. These systems are designed to verify a user’s identity locally on the device or via encrypted templates that cannot be reversed to recreate the original biometric data.

By ensuring that sensitive biological information is never centrally stored or transmitted, businesses can achieve high-assurance verification while maintaining a privacy-first posture.

Decentralized credentials represent the next evolution in this space. By using cryptographically signed data stored in mobile digital wallets, individuals gain full ownership of their identity.

This architecture allows users to share only the specific information required for a transaction - verified by a trusted issuer - without exposing unnecessary PII.

For the enterprise, this reduces the data liability associated with managing large pools of sensitive user information, which are frequently the primary targets for large-scale breaches.

A new era of passwordless security

The downfall of the traditional login is forcing a move toward runtime security and continuous verification. In a landscape where AI agents may act on behalf of users, security can no longer be a one-time event at the start of a session.

Modern architecture requires real-time bot detection and behavioral signals to monitor the context of every interaction. If an authenticated session exhibits anomalous behavior, the system must be capable of triggering frictionless re-verification to confirm the user’s identity and intent.

The transition from legacy authentication to these advanced alternatives is no longer a matter of convenience; it is a requirement for maintaining integrity in a sophisticated threat environment.

While moving away from passwords presents implementation challenges, the cost of maintaining a vulnerable, credential-based perimeter is far higher. Embracing passkeys, decentralized credentials, and continuous biometric verification is essential for protecting identities and securing the digital workforce of today and the future.

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