Microsoft unveiled MDASH, an AI‑powered vulnerability discovery platform orchestrating 100+ agents

MDASH found 16 new Windows flaws, including four critical RCEs (CVE‑2026‑33827 in tcpip.sys and CVE‑2026‑33824 in IKEv2) patched in May updates

Platform showed high accuracy with zero false positives in testing, now used internally and in private preview

Microsoft has announced MDASH, its newest AI-powered cybersecurity platform, which has reportedly already helped it discover 16 previously unknown vulnerabilities in different Windows components, including two critical-severity remote code execution vulnerabilities.

Built by Microsoft’s Autonomous Code Security Team and the Windows Attack Research and Protection group, MDASH is short for Multi-Model Agentic Scanning Harness and works by orchestrating more than 100 specialized AI agents.

The 16 vulnerabilities MDASH recently spotted were discovered in the Windows TCP/IP stack, the IKEEXT IPsec service, HTTP.sys, Netlogon, DNS resolution, and the Telnet client. Ten were kernel-mode, and six user-mode. Theoretical threat actors could have reached most of them, unauthenticated, remotely, it was said.

Latest Videos From

Avoiding false positives

Kim explained that of the 16 flaws, four were rated critical severity. One of them, described as a remote unauthenticated use-after-free in tcpip.sys, is now tracked as CVE-2026-33827. Another one, tracked as CVE-2026-33824, was described as a double-free in the IKEv2 service reachable over UDP port 500.

Microsoft also claims MDASH is great at avoiding false positives. During testing, the researchers planted 21 vulnerabilities, and MDASH allegedly found all of them with zero false positives.

“96% recall against five years of confirmed Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) cases in clfs.sys and 100% in tcpip.sys; and an industry-leading 88.45% score on the public CyberGym benchmark of 1,507 real-world vulnerabilities—the top score on the leaderboard, roughly five points ahead of the next entry,” Microsoft’s VP for Agentic Security, Taesoo Kim explained.

The platform is currently being used internally, by Microsoft’s engineers, and is being tested by a small set of customers in a private preview.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“AI vulnerability discovery has crossed from research curiosity into production-grade defense at enterprise scale, and the durable advantage lies in the agentic system around the model rather than any single model itself,” Kim concluded.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.