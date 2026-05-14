Bluetti says home solar power is now ‘plug-and-play’ — I went to the Balco launch to see if it’s really that simple

Bluetti launches its new balcony solar power range

The Balco 260 and Balco 500 make it simple to add solar energy to home set-ups

The new line also includes a hub that turns almost any portable power station into a 'balcony power plant'

Bluetti has launched a new line of power solutions - with a major twist: they make solar energy more attainable for homes.

Dubbed the Balco series - since the solar panels sit on your balcony - the Balco 260 and Balco 500 are, according to Bluetti, “designed to make clean energy more accessible, practical, and easy to integrate into everyday living.”

I was invited to its launch event in Paris to see if the 'plug-and-play' claims stack up, and how, like Superman, these units are harnessing the power of Earth’s yellow sun.

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With portable power stations growing in size and capacity, it was only a matter of time before their applications transferred from camping and powering RV appliances to full home backup.

The advance in technology has coincided with a focus on cleaner, more sustainable energy and rising - dare I say spiralling - costs.

In recent years, I’ve seen a surge in residential power solutions, like the launch of the Anker Solix F3800 Home Power System and its E10 home backup, Jackery’s rumored Fridgeguard, and Bluetti’s own FridgePower.

But the Balco series aims to do something different here. These units aren’t just jacking into the grid, providing power during outages, but effectively bringing solar energy to the masses without the need for wiring or complicated installation.

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That was the key line Bluetti continually reinforced during the May 12 launch: simplicity. Adopting a plug-and-play design, the Balco series aims to remove as many barriers to entry as possible.

The Balco series

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Balco 260 is the entry-point - a compact IP65-rated unit for everyday users with a capacity of 2.56kWh and up to 2400W solar input using four MMPT channels. That’s especially useful for broader coverage if part of your balcony (or roof or terrace or garden or anywhere else) is in shade. Alongside this is the BC260, an expansion battery that increases the capacity up to 15.6kWh.

The Balco 500 is the larger of the two units, delivering up to 30 kWh capacity, solar input up to 4300W, and 3680W outputs. Bluetti has dubbed this the “advanced all-in-one balcony solar and home storage solution.”

In size, they’re not dissimilar to larger portable power stations generally designed for home backup (although they’re not on wheels and as far as I know, no trolley system is available right now, so consider them stationary units).