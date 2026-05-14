The answer to the AI-driven hardware crisis isn't more hardware, it's smarter software
Opinion
By Krish Prasad published
The solution to the hardware crisis is smarter software
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Around the world, “sticker shock” is a growing concern for CIOs and IT leaders confronting the rising cost and limited availability of enterprise components, driven by insatiable demands for AI infrastructure.
Organizations are experiencing a structural shift in infrastructure economics, described as a “memory super-cycle,” whereby demand for