Best hardware options for deploying OpenClaw

OpenClaw is a self-hosted AI agent framework that connects large language models to messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and iMessage. It helps you spin up agents that act on your behalf rather than just chat with you.

Created by developer Peter Steinberger and originally named ClawdBot before settling on its current name in early 2026, the project hit 150,000 GitHub stars within weeks and triggered a visible run on Mac Mini stock at retailers across Asia. It’s a personal AI that runs continuously on your own hardware, with your data staying within your purview.

If you're evaluating OpenClaw for personal automation, team workflows, or anything in between, the first real decision is where to run it. OpenClaw itself is lightweight, an orchestration layer that offloads the heavy AI inference to cloud APIs like Claude or GPT-4. What you're actually choosing is reliability, uptime, and how much local control you want. The six options below cover the full range of options the community has tested in production, with honest notes on where each falls short.

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A note on security: OpenClaw grants your AI agent significant access to your system: browsing, file management, shell commands, and more. Before deploying on any hardware, review the official security documentation. Run OpenClaw in a non-root environment, bind the gateway to loopback only, and never install skills from unverified sources.



In January 2026, security researchers identified a critical remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2026-25253), and 341 malicious skills were found on ClawHub. The project moves fast; keep your ear to the wall on security disclosures so you don’t get blindsided.