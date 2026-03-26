One-click deployment removes technical barriers for running advanced AI agents

Integrated AI credits simplify access to multiple models without manual setup

Managed hosting keeps AI agents running continuously without user intervention

Hostinger has introduced a simplified way to deploy OpenClaw through a one-click setup that removes many traditional setup requirements.

The web hosting giant says that instead of handling installations, API keys, and software updates manually, users can launch the assistant instantly within a managed environment.

This shift reduces reliance on technical knowledge, particularly for users who are new to online services or automation tools.

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One-click access removes technical barriers

The system runs continuously without requiring user intervention, with each deployment isolated to maintain a level of privacy and operational security.

While this simplifies adoption, it also shifts dependency toward Hostinger’s infrastructure, raising questions about long-term flexibility for advanced users who may prefer direct control.

The integration with nexos.ai introduces bundled AI credits that are automatically linked to OpenClaw instances, removing the need for external accounts or manual API configuration, which has historically been a barrier for non-technical users.

Once active, users can switch between multiple AI models, including Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini, without additional setup.