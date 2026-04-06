OpenClaw allows automation of repetitive tasks across personal, professional, and enterprise applications

OpenClaw’s capabilities allow control of apps, browsers, and smart home devices

But authorities warn of data leaks, remote access risks, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities

OpenClaw has rapidly captured attention across China, drawing large crowds and creating a cultural phenomenon that blends technology with spectacle.

Rather than being a traditional AI chatbot, OpenClaw can independently operate applications, web browsers, and smart devices through commands sent over messaging apps like WhatsApp, allowing users to automate repetitive tasks across personal and professional contexts.

Attendees at recent events in Beijing and other major cities have been seen wearing lobster-themed headbands, queuing for installations, and interacting with lobster-themed machines, all reflecting the unusual branding that has become synonymous with the software.

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OpenClaw’s rapid adoption is not slowing down

Chinese companies and local governments are actively embracing OpenClaw, offering installation services through e-commerce platforms and subsidies for projects using the tool.

The city of Wuxi, for example, has pledged up to 5 million yuan (about $726,000) to encourage development projects based on the AI agent.

Analysts note that its open source design has facilitated this rapid uptake, allowing developers to inspect, modify, and improve the software freely.

This approach is accelerating innovation at a pace not easily matched by international competitors.

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However, behind the fanfare, rapid adoption, and enthusiasm, there are serious security concerns.

State-backed cybersecurity authorities have repeatedly warned of severe risks and even restricted state-run enterprises from deploying OpenClaw.

They also warn of potential risks, including remote access vulnerabilities and potential data leaks affecting both personal accounts and enterprise systems.