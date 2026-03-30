What is OpenClaw? Agentic AI that can automate any task
The open-source AI agent that acts, not just answers
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You've probably used an AI powered toools to draft an email or summarize a document. But what if your AI assistant could actually send that email, organize your inbox, and schedule the follow-up call while you're making coffee? That's the gap OpenClaw is designed to fill.
Professionals dealing with repetitive digital workflows are paying close attention to this tool. If you manage calendars, chase leads, handle customer messages, or juggle a dozen browser tabs at once, OpenClaw promises to hand those tasks to an AI that can carry them through from start to finish, not just tell you how to do them yourself.
What is OpenClaw (aka Moltbot or Clawdbot)?
OpenClaw is an open-source AI agent that runs on your own hardware and connects large language models (LLMs) like Claude or ChatGPT to the software and services you use every day.
Unlike a chatbot, it doesn't stop at generating a response. It can take actions: reading and writing files, sending messages, browsing the web, executing scripts, and calling external APIs, all through familiar messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Slack.