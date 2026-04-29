'The era of the pilot is over, the era of the agent is here': Google Cloud wants you to unlock the power of your data

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Always-on agentic AI could unlock all your enterprise data

Google Cloud Next 2026
(Image credit: Google Cloud)

"The era of the pilot is over," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian declared at the company's annual Next conference earlier this mont, "The era of the agent is here."

With more than 32,000 attendees on the ground and over 260 announcements made, spanning infrastructure, data, security and applications, the event marked one of the company's biggest moments yet.

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