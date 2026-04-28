'The connective tissue between your data, your people, and your goals': Google Cloud positions Gemini Enterprise as the one-stop shop for all your agentic affairs

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Google Cloud is refining and maturing the Gemini Enterprise platform

Gemini Enterprise - Agent Gallery
(Image credit: Google Cloud)
  • The new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform is an end-to-end building and deployment tool
  • Google's clearly committed to interoperability with third-party model and tool support
  • Even non-technical workers should be able to build their own AI agents

Google Cloud has unveiled Gemini Enterprise, which has evolved into a single interface where users can interact with their AI agents just as they would their Workspace apps.

Core to the announcement is the brand-new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, described as an end-to-end development platform for building, deploying and managing agents at scale.

Designed to be as simple to interact with as the rest of the Google Workspace suite, interoperability was also a core message at Google Cloud Next 2026 and is pivotal to how the new Agent Platform works.

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