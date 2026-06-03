'Death was supposed to be the end' — Kratos' wife Faye returns as protagonist of new God of War game, Laufey
Mom of War
- God of War Laufey has been announced as the next God of War game
- Laufey will star Kratos' wife Faye as its protagonist
- Faye will battle through the afterlife of the gods and encounter mythological deities from various cultures
Sony Santa Monica has revealed God of War Laufey, the next game in its mainline God of War series starring Kratos' wife Faye.
The announcement closed out Sony's State of Play for June 2 with 20 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay, confirming that Faye, played by actress Deborah Ann Woll, who died before the events of the 2018 game, will be the playable protagonist as she battles through the afterlife of the gods.
"Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning. Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk," the studio said in a PlayStation Blog post.
"To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods — the Everywhen — where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic."
Like the past God of War games, combat looks fast and brutal, and Faye, who was a warrior in her past life, can also wield magic and can clearly take a hit just like her husband.
In the gameplay walkthrough, Faye encounters two mythological gods in the Everwhen, Sekhmet and Begtse, who have seemingly disrupted the natural flow of magic in the afterlife, and Faye must navigate the new realm while ensuring Kratos and her son Atreus stay on their path.
On her journey, Faye will also be joined by companions Phranque, a cosmic cube played by Jack Quaid, and Rue, played by Perlina Lau, who is the enchanted ribbon guardian tasked with safeguarding a powerful sword that Faye can wield.
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Ariel Lawrence, who has worked at Sony Santa Monica since 2003, will be leading the project as game director, alongside narrative director Jimmie Myers and lead writer Elize Morgan.
God of War Laufey will also explore "the humanity, strengths, and flaws of the person whose legacy was beloved in the minds of many," as well as "What happens to the gods when they die?"
Sony Santa Monica has confirmed that Laufey is not a prequel but its own single-player adventure that takes place concurrently alongside the events of the first God of War game.
God of War Laufey will launch exclusively for PlayStation 5, but a release date hasn't been announced just yet.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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