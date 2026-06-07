Senua is back! — Ninja Theory just unveiled the next Hellblade game, and it looks amazing
Senua arrives in 2027
- Ninja Theory has announced the next Hellblade game, simply titled Senua
- The game will launch in 2027
- It will be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC
Ninja Theory has just announced Senua, the next game in the Hellblade series, and it's launching in 2027.
The studio unveiled the game at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 with a gorgeous cinematic trailer that features our first look at some brutal third-person gameplay.
"Announcing Senua, a new action-adventure set in the Hellblade universe," the video's description reads.
"Senua, a Celtic warrior, is trapped between life and death in a fractured vision of purgatory. She must fight to reach the afterlife and reunite with those she loved and lost, battling forces that threaten everything she believes in."
The game doesn't have a set release date just yet, but we do already know that it won't be an Xbox console exclusive. You'll be able to play it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.
"Senua is a single player action-adventure game and a bold new chapter in Senua’s story," the studio said.
"It builds on the emotional depth and cinematic presentation of the Hellblade series, while expanding the gameplay with varied and exciting tactical combat — including encounters against multiple enemies with multiple weapons — alongside exploration, puzzle-solving and greater player agency.
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"Designed for both longtime Hellblade fans and players new to Senua’s world, the game is set within a fantastical, evolving reality shaped by her perception, and delivers an action and gameplay focused journey that expands on the heart of the franchise."
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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