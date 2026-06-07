'An entirely new story is about to unfold' — Persona 6 is officially in development and it looks like Atlus is really leaning into the horror vibe
Let Atlus cook
- Persona 6 has officially been announced
- The game is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC
- A teaser trailer hints at a new "pulse-pounding, supernatural adventure"
Atlus just officially announced Persona 6 at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 with an ominous teaser trailer.
While the trailer didn't give away too many details, it does seem like the renowned role-playing game (RPG) studio will be leaning into the horror elements a bit more than it has before.
"The highly anticipated next chapter of the iconic RPG series delivers a bold, new standalone story blending heartfelt daily life and new characters with pulse-pounding, supernatural adventure," the trailer description reads.
"Whether it’s your first Persona game or you’ve been here since the beginning, this one’s for you."
A release date has not been shared at this time, but we do know that it will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.
During the Xbox Games Showcase, Atlus also announced that Persona 4 Revival will launch on February 18, 2027, and shared a brand new gameplay for the remake of the 2008 game that boasts improved performance, modern graphics, and gorgeous cutscenes.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.