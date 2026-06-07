Adachi fans rise up — Persona 4 Revival finally has an official release date

Persona 4 Revival finally has a release date

The upcoming remake will drop on February 18th, 2027

It will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass

Huge news fellow Adachi lovers: Persona 4 Revival has a release date at long last, so we finally know exactly how long we have to wait until we get to see our beloved cabbage-loving detective once again.

As revealed in a new trailer shown as part of the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, the upcoming Persona 4 remake will launch on February 18th, 2027. The trailer confirmed that it will come to Xbox Series X and Series S, in addition to PC. The title will be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass service.

It wasn't clear from the information displayed on screen whether the game will also come to other platforms, though I wouldn't be surprised if PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of the game are also on the cards.

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The trailer showed off plenty of superb looking in-game footage, with a blend of the turn-based combat, some exploration, and a lot of lavish animated cutscenes.

The original version of Persona 4 launched back in 2008 and takes place in the fictional Japanese town of Inaba. The lovely rural locale is rocked by a series of sinister murders, which the high school student protagonist soon discovers are all connected to a mysterious television channel known as the Midnight Channel.

Although the more recent Persona 5 is definitely the recipient of much more attention, Persona 4 still has plenty of fans that adore its unique setting and memorable cast of characters.

This includes the iconic bumbling police detective Tohru Adachi (my personal favorite), who appeared briefly in the new trailer complete with his trademark suit and slightly unsettling smile...

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