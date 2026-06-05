Final Fantasy 7 Revelation has been announced at long last

The third and final installment of the remake trilogy launches in Spring 2027

Vincent Valentine and Cid will both be playable

Square Enix has officially announced Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, the third and final installment of its Final Fantasy 7 remake series.

Unveiled during the Summer Game Fest 2026 live show as a big final surprise, we were treated to not one, but three separate trailers for Revelations before game director Naoki Hamaguchi and voice behind Vincent Valentine, Matthew Mercer, confirmed a Spring 2027 release date for all platforms. This means that it's coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on the same day.

"I’m beyond excited to announce Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, launching simultaneously across all platforms in Spring 2027," Hamaguchi said in a press release.

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"I’m truly grateful to our fans who believed in this story and supported us for so many years. In this title, centered around 'resolve,' Cloud and his companions will confront their respective convictions and continue their journey towards the final battle that will determine the planet’s fate. All the stories and emotions accumulated over the years will culminate in the most satisfying way with this experience, brought to you as the series’ final chapter. Please look forward to it."

Alongside the reveal trailer, fans were also offered an extended look at gameplay, showcasing Cloud, Tifa, Barrett, and the rest of the gang as they explore new regions and defeat the enormous Weapons awakened to protect the Planet.

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The world can be freely explored via the Highwind airship this time around, and players can freedive and drop in via parachute anywhere to make a quick landing almost like the start of a Fortnite match.

"With Meteor descending and enormous Weapons unleashing terror, the planet’s conflicts are many, and the party will need to divide and conquer," Square Enix said.

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"Choose where to go, who to help and in what order as the planet itself fights for survival. Make one last stand alongside a beloved cast of legendary heroes, making decisions along the journey that can impact aspects of their stories."

In Revelations, Vincent and Cid will finally be playable and also have their own synergy abilities. Vincent is a deft gunslinger with fast gunplay and a bestial transformation ability, while Cid can close distances for powerful single-target lance strikes or sweeping area-of-effect damage.

A new Functional Integrated Tactile suit wear, aka FIT system, has also been added and offers more customizable play style options, as well as gives each character a new look.

“As creators, we have carefully built and nurtured the Final Fantasy 7 series over many years, expanding it through numerous spin-off titles along the way," said creative director Tetsuya Nomura.

"Over time, we believe each fan has developed their own unique interpretation of the story, and our goal has been to bring all of these Final Fantasy 7 stories together so that they ultimately converge in the final chapter of the Remake Series. While there may be a mix of excitement and uncertainty, we are confident that this journey will remain an unforgettable experience for years to come. Thank you sincerely for joining us and being part of this journey over so many years."