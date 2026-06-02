Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is finally on the Nintendo Switch 2 — one weekend in, I love the portable versatility, but the graphics are… not good
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By Hamish Hector published
Final Fantasy VII Remake's part 2 is here
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Final Fantasy VII Remake's part 2 is here