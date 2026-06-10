Capcom announced a major expansion for Dragon's Dogma 2 during the latest Nintendo Direct

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is coming for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2

The expansion is set to launch on October 9, 2026, and there's already a major title update available now

It's been a long wait for Dragon's Dogma 2 fans, with all hope of a potential expansion or major game update seemingly lost — but now Capcom has finally delivered.

During the latest Nintendo Direct, Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen was announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as for current platforms such as PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, set for release on October 9, 2026.

This is a major expansion to the base game experience, featuring a new region, Norgan, and plenty of new armor, weapons, skills, and enemies to discover, alongside dungeons and several new character customization options.

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Most importantly, though, Capcom has already kickstarted preparation for the expansion's launch with a new update having arrived.

Title update 3.1 is available now, featuring dozens of quality-of-life (QoL) improvements, bug fixes, and gameplay adjustments — with another similar update arriving in August, addressing several pain points for players.