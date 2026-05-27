CD Projekt Red has announced the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 's third expansion, Songs of the Past

The expansion will launch in 2027 and is being co-developed by Fool's Theory

The game's system requirements on PC will also be updated

After months of rumors, CD Projekt Red has officially announced Songs of the Past, the third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, launching next year.

The Polish studio dropped the news unceremoniously on social media today, confirming a 2027 release window for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, and PC, despite earlier leaks suggesting the expansion could launch this year.

"Medallion's humming... that can only mean one thing! It's time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past," CDPR said in the post. "This brand new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will take you to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more."

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Songs of the Past is also being co-developed with Fool's Theory, the studio behind The Witcher 1 remake, and a team comprising industry veterans who worked on The Witcher 3.

Medallion's humming... that can only mean one thing! It's time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past! ⚔️This brand new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will take you to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more. It’s being co-developed with @Fools_Theory… pic.twitter.com/rrcPXppgdcMay 27, 2026

More details on Songs of the Past are expected to be released later this summer. The studio also has a special 10th-anniversary livestream for the Blood and Wine expansion this week, where CDPR admitted it was supposed to announce it.

"We originally planned to make this big reveal during our REDstreams tomorrow, but let's say we found something we didn't yet expect on RED Launcher," the developer said, but let's hope it will still provide extra details about the upcoming story content.

With a new expansion launching more than a decade after the base game, CDPR has also confirmed that it will update the system requirements on PC to "ensure smooth performance and compatibility going forward."

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The studio released The Witcher 3's current-gen update a few years ago, which revamped the visuals, controls, and performance, so we could expect something similar for when Songs of the Past releases.

"These requirements will become effective starting from the next update," CDPR said, though there's no release date just yet.

Rumors that another major update for the 2015 role-playing game (RPG) began circulating last year. It's speculated that Songs of the Past could set up events that take place in The Witcher 4, which is set to star Ciri, and is now in full production.